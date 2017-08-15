Sonic Mania Launch Trailer Released - News

Sega has released the launch trailer for Sonic Mania.

View it below:

Sonic Mania launches today, August 15 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and August 29 for Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

