Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online Coming West in October - News

/ 1,343 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online will launch for the PlayStatino 4 in North America on October 10 and in Europe on October 13, and for Windows PC via Steam in early 2018.

The PC version was originally going to launch alongside the PlayStation 4 version, however, it was pushed back "to ensure a smooth gameplay experience."





Here is an overview of the game:

In this hack ‘n’ slash adventure co-developed with Tamsoft and Compile Heart, everyone’s favorite four Goddesses enter an online fantasy game world inspired by…themselves! Joined by the CPU Candidates, you’ll fight in 4-person real-time brawls, unleash devastating Awakening Skills, customize with tons of cosmetic accessories, and even play online with others!

Story

Long ago when the world was nothing but a void, the goddesses created Leanverde, the World Tree. The mighty Earth and the majestic oceans were born of Leanverde’s sprout, and the goddesses bestowed upon this world the name of Alsgard. …At least, that’s what the “4 Goddesses Online” MMO is about. Now the real Gamindustri goddesses must log in and hack ‘n’ slash through this game-within-a-game to bring back the creators of Leanverde and defeat the Demon King! With rival beta testers and system glitches galore, what could possibly go wrong?

Features:

4 Person Dungeon Raids – You’ll never go it alone in the dungeons when you’ve got 3 other party members helping exterminate dungeon fodder in this hack ‘n’ slash adventure! Choose the one you control whenever you want!

– You’ll never go it alone in the dungeons when you’ve got 3 other party members helping exterminate dungeon fodder in this hack ‘n’ slash adventure! Choose the one you control whenever you want! You CAN Cast that Here – Be prepped for any situation when you can map multiple skills to each face button, and max out your meter to unleash a flashy “Awakening Skill” that will devastate those who cross you!

– Be prepped for any situation when you can map multiple skills to each face button, and max out your meter to unleash a flashy “Awakening Skill” that will devastate those who cross you! +10 to Fashion – Show off tons of cosmetic gear that can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere! Ever seen a mustachioed fairy pirate DJ? Now you can!

– Show off tons of cosmetic gear that can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere! Ever seen a mustachioed fairy pirate DJ? Now you can! Nep_Main Joined your Party – Play online with up to three other people for extra loot and harder enemies, plus use the in-game chat feature to really make it feel like an MMO! (It’s not.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles