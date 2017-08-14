Crash Tops UK Charts for 6th Week

by William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 1,362 Views

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a sixth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 12. It is also the fourth consecutive week at the top. 

Fallout 4 is up noe spot to second, while Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third. 


Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

  1. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Dishonored 2 
  5. Doom 
  6. Splatoon 2
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 
  8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 
  9. Forza Horizon 3 
  10. Battlefield 1  

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


10 Comments

Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

Six weeks in a row, wow. It just won't stop. Oh hey look its GTA again. I assume there is an underground market where you pay for things with copies of GTA V. Can I get some bread? Yes that will be 4 copies of GTA V.

  • +5
Walbert
Walbert (1 hour ago)

You know too much.

  • +1
Kerotan
Kerotan (2 hours ago)

Crash owns the UK!

  • +4
LethalP
LethalP (2 hours ago)

It will be one of those GTA V types that never leaves the top 20 for the best part of a year or something. Might even continue to sell well for the rest of the gen.

  • +3
TK-Karma
TK-Karma (2 hours ago)

Not what I'd have expected at all, wow. I've never played a game in the Crash franchise ever, maybe I should change that!

  • +3
Ljink96
Ljink96 (3 hours ago)

Can't wait until we get actual numbers...

  • +3
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

It's official. Crash is back. :D

  • +2
Azzanation
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

Impressive. FH3 made 9 too

  • +2
NoirSon
NoirSon (2 hours ago)

Wow I had no idea Europe was so in love with Crash but the proof is right there.

  • +2
Areym
Areym (2 hours ago)

That picture is perfect, it's just crash going 'Damn impressive, eh mate?'

  • +2
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

No, he's saying "Whoa!! WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA!!".

  • +1
ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (0 minutes ago)

that's really amazing;)

  • 0
Walbert
Walbert (1 hour ago)

Three Bethesda games still going strong as well.

  • 0