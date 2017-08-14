Crash Tops UK Charts for 6th Week - News

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a sixth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 12. It is also the fourth consecutive week at the top.

Fallout 4 is up noe spot to second, while Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V Dishonored 2 Doom Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Forza Horizon 3 Battlefield 1

