Crash Tops UK Charts for 6th Week

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a sixth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 12. It is also the fourth consecutive week at the top.
Fallout 4 is up noe spot to second, while Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dishonored 2
- Doom
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Forza Horizon 3
- Battlefield 1
Six weeks in a row, wow. It just won't stop. Oh hey look its GTA again. I assume there is an underground market where you pay for things with copies of GTA V. Can I get some bread? Yes that will be 4 copies of GTA V.
You know too much.
Crash owns the UK!
It will be one of those GTA V types that never leaves the top 20 for the best part of a year or something. Might even continue to sell well for the rest of the gen.
Not what I'd have expected at all, wow. I've never played a game in the Crash franchise ever, maybe I should change that!
Can't wait until we get actual numbers...
It's official. Crash is back. :D
Impressive. FH3 made 9 too
Wow I had no idea Europe was so in love with Crash but the proof is right there.
That picture is perfect, it's just crash going 'Damn impressive, eh mate?'
No, he's saying "Whoa!! WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA!!".
that's really amazing;)
Three Bethesda games still going strong as well.
