Bandai Namco Projekt #1514 Teaser Trailer Released - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer for Projekt #1514.

"Military battlefield, bullets, shots and dark atmospheres aree key elements of this trailer. Which world is this? What are they fighting for?"

More information on the game is coming.

