100ft Robot Golf Gets Free PSVR Mode on September 12 - News

Developer No Goblin announced the PlayStation 4 version of 100ft Robot Golf will add a free PlayStation 4 VR mode, Kaiju Driving Range, on September 12.

It is a 1 vs 1 mode where one player plays a robot golfer on the TV, while the other puts on the PSVR headset and plays a crab kaiju with Move controller support for the kaiju's pincer arms.

