PlayStation Paris Games Week Press Conference Dated - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe announced the PlayStation Paris Games Week 2017 press conference will take place on Monday, October 30 at 17 local time / 4pm UK / 12pm ET / 9am PT.





Sony did not have a press conference at Paris Games Week 2016, however, it did in 2015.

