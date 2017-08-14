Rumor: Okami HD Coming to PS4, Xbox One in December - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,513 Views
Two independent European retail chains have told Kotaku UK that Capcom is releasing Okami HD for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 12.
Okami HD is an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation 3 title Okami.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
First time on Xbox. Still, it's only an old port. That's what Capcom is all about these days.
"Okami HD is an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation 3 title Okami." Excuse me? Okami is originally a PS2 game!
One of my favorite games of 6th gen.
Nice, I've never gotten a chance to play it, might just buy it if this is true.
Ahem... Switch?
This is Capcom we're talking about.
- 0
We can only dream... :(
- 0
They would only have to copypaste the Wii motion controlls for the Switch version to get the full pencil mode of the Wii. But because this is Capcom, they will only bring this after the 11th or 12th test, so don't kep your hopes up.
- 0
"Evaluating"
- 0
Nice, never got to play it the first time around. I would definitely try it.
Well its Capcom , thats the only way they seem to be able to make money now :P.
Okami is really a great game. The dummies at Capcom dissolved the Studio which made it (Clover). On the other hand this freed Hideko Kamiya from Capcom and brought us Platinum.
I want to play this game!
I got the Wii port and like it. Will probably get the HD one
