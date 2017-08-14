Rumor: Okami HD Coming to PS4, Xbox One in December - News

Two independent European retail chains have told Kotaku UK that Capcom is releasing Okami HD for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 12.

Okami HD is an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation 3 title Okami.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

