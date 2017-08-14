Rumor: Okami HD Coming to PS4, Xbox One in December

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,513 Views

Two independent European retail chains have told Kotaku UK that Capcom is releasing Okami HD for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 12. 

 Okami HD is an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation 3 title Okami.

 

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Barozi
Barozi (1 hour ago)

First time on Xbox. Still, it's only an old port. That's what Capcom is all about these days.

Zkuq
Zkuq (3 hours ago)

"Okami HD is an HD remaster of the 2006 PlayStation 3 title Okami." Excuse me? Okami is originally a PS2 game!

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (2 hours ago)

One of my favorite games of 6th gen.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

Nice, I've never gotten a chance to play it, might just buy it if this is true.

Peh
Peh (4 hours ago)

Ahem... Switch?

Green098
Green098 (4 hours ago)

This is Capcom we're talking about.

mZuzek
mZuzek (3 hours ago)

We can only dream... :(

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

They would only have to copypaste the Wii motion controlls for the Switch version to get the full pencil mode of the Wii. But because this is Capcom, they will only bring this after the 11th or 12th test, so don't kep your hopes up.

fleischr
fleischr (1 hour ago)

"Evaluating"

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 hour ago)

Nice, never got to play it the first time around. I would definitely try it.

greencactaur
greencactaur (23 minutes ago)

Well its Capcom , thats the only way they seem to be able to make money now :P.

Mnementh
Mnementh (30 minutes ago)

Okami is really a great game. The dummies at Capcom dissolved the Studio which made it (Clover). On the other hand this freed Hideko Kamiya from Capcom and brought us Platinum.

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (35 minutes ago)

I want to play this game!

undergroundfrog
undergroundfrog (55 minutes ago)

I got the Wii port and like it. Will probably get the HD one

