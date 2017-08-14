Re:Legend Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in June 2018 - News

The Kickstarter campaign for the co-op monster raising RPG, Re:Legend, has been fully funded and reached all of the console stretch goals.

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in June 2018.





Finally all console stretch goals are met and Re:Legend will be coming to all platforms!," reads an update on the campaign page. "We're extremely thrilled that we have caught the final console stretch goal fish today and words could not express how happy and grateful we are to every single one of you. Thank you so much for making it possible!

$240,467 has been raised from 3,989 backers with 10 more days to go.

