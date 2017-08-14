Sega Trademarks Narcia’s Tears and the Fairy’s Flute - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sega has filed a trademark for Narcia’s Tears and the Fairy’s Flute in Japan.

Narcia is the name of a character in the PopoloCrois series. In the series fairies do play a role. Developer Epics earlier this year was hiring for a new a new PopoloCrois Monogatari game.



