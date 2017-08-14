White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Gets Ji-Hyeon Seol Character Trailer - News

Arc System Works has released the Ji-Hyeon Seol character trailer for the upcoming horror adventure game White Day: A Labyrinth Named School.

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on August 22, and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 24 and Europe on August 25.

