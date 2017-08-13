Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Sells an Estimated 84K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The second Final Fantasy XIV expansion - Stormblood - sold 84,244 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 24.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 57,083 units sold (68%), compared to 27,161 units sold on Windows PC (32%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 33,568 units sold (40%), compared to 29,665 units sold in Japan (35%) and 10,554 units sold in Europe (13%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 1,530 units in the UK, 2,542 units in Germany, and 2,023 units in France.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood released for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on June 20.

