Tekken 7 Tops 1.66 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Bandai Namco revealed in its latest earnings report that Tekken 7 has sold more than 1.66 million units worldwide. The publisher forecasts sales for the game to hit 2.1 million units by the end of the year.

Tekken 7 is currently avaialble for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. The first DLC pack will launch later this month.

