Senran Kagura Series Sales Top 1.65 Million Units Worldwide

posted 7 hours ago

Senran Kagura series producer Kenichiro Takaki announced the franchise has sold more than 1.65 million units woldwide.

"I forgot to mention it at the event the other day, but the Senran Kagura series, which at the beginning they said would be amazing if it even sold 30,000 units, has sold over 1,650,000 copies worldwide in five years," said Takaki. "Sales aren’t everything, but I’ll be happy if it sells more… It would be nice to get some pocket money, wouldn’t it?"





The original Senran Kagura first launched for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2011.



