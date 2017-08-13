New PlayStation Releases This Week - Agents of Mayhem, Sonic Mania - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

3D MiniGolf, PS4 — Digital

Agents of Mayhem, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition, PS4 — Digital

Dark Mystery, PS4 — Digital

Defenders of Ekron, PS4 — Digital

Eliosi’s Hunt, PS4 — Digital

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II, PS4 — Digital

Matterfall, PS4 — Digital

Nidhogg 2, PS4 — Digital

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition, PS4 — Digital

Observer, PS4 — Digital

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, PS VR — Digital

Sonic Mania, PS4 — Digital

Sudden Strike 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Tokyo 42, PS4 — Digital

Undertale, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, PS4 — Digital, Retail

