Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 is Coming to 3DS - News

by, posted 22 hours ago

Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya was announced last week and now it is confirmed the game will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan this winter.

The game is set on Karakuri Island, where the treasure of the pirate king is.





The teaser website is now live.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

