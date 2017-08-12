Sonic Mania Delayed on PC - News

/ 4,981 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Sega announced it has delayed the Windows PC version of Sonic Mania from August 15 to August 29.

Everyone who has pre-ordered the game will receive the original Sonic the Hedgehog for free. People who pre-ordered the Collector's Edition, will still get the box of the game on August 15 with a code inside to for the original Sonic the Hedgehog.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will still release on August 15.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles