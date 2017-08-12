Sonic Mania Delayed on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 22 hours ago / 4,981 Views
Sega announced it has delayed the Windows PC version of Sonic Mania from August 15 to August 29.
Everyone who has pre-ordered the game will receive the original Sonic the Hedgehog for free. People who pre-ordered the Collector's Edition, will still get the box of the game on August 15 with a code inside to for the original Sonic the Hedgehog.
The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will still release on August 15.
Uh......why? Sad news, sad news.
They didn't say specifically why, but most likely they found a major bug in the PC build at the last second which doesn't effect the other builds.
Hopefully it isn't them spending two weeks to implant Denuvo DRM into the game, I'll have lost a good chunk of faith in Sega if that's the case.
Well fuck it then, I'm getting a Switch and Sonic Mania. I thought I would be able to play on PC. This sucks.
...you're going to buy a whole new system just to play the game 2 weeks early?
If he was going to get a Switch at a point anyway, why not use this as a reason to jump in now and get Sonic mania on the portable too. Not a bad idea Ljink96 hope you have luck finding on in your area.
I was going to buy one eventually anways, I was just trying to hold off until Mario Odyssey in October.
@Ganoncrotch Yeah, I was trying to wait to buy one with Odyssey. But the portability of this game is a huge plus. I might just have to buy a price hiked one if I can't find one at MSRP. I don't play games often but I really don't want to miss Odyssey and Mania.
I find the Switch fantastic if you don't normally get time to stop and sit in front of a TV for hours of gaming, can just bring it anywhere and play it anytime you have a minute.
Hopefully it's to make sure the game runs smoothly and not to add a certain DRM to the game. I already own the original StH so that doesn't really do anything for me Sega...
Thankfully I preordered on XB1.
Same. I pre-ordered it back in March and I'm glad I did, because it's sold out.
Feel sorry for PC users, I wouldve been so sad especially since now they are looking forward to the end of summer. Pre Ordered this on xbox yesterday :D Just 2 days to go
Going for the switch version. Wanna take the game with me :)
Not sure if i should the Windows or Switch version..
Pre ordered it on PS4 just yesterday xP
