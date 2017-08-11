Microsoft Working on Something That 'Fundamentally Changes the Concept' of Xbox Achievements - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Microsoft is working on something that "fundamentally changes the concept" of Xbox Achievements, according to Xbox Platform corporate vice president Mike Ybarra in an interview with Windows Central.

"Those are all small things that we can do to the system, and the team looks at them," said Ybarra. "They're in our backlog of things that we want to get done, but there's actually bigger, more bolder changes that we have in mind.

"Nothing that I can talk about now, but something that fundamentally changes the concept ... we are working towards a bigger, more meaningful change about somebody's gaming accomplishments in history, as a gamer on Xbox.

"[W]e can do a lot more to reflect and let people show their gaming history and their status. Whether it's somebody who only plays multiplayer in Halo 5 at a professional level, maybe they only have 2,000 Gamerscore, you want to be able to celebrate that person. You want people to be in the know. This person doesn't play a lot of games, but they're world top ten at Halo 5. All the way to people [with over a million gamerscore].

"It's that range that we really need to look at and celebrate ... we're going to go big in the area of letting people show off and represent their gaming history and the type of gamer that they are, far more than we do with Gamerscore."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles