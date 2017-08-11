Nintendo Sued Over Switch's Detachable Controllers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 818 Views
Nintendo is facing a lawsuit over the detachable controllers of the Nintendo Switch, according to Engadget.
Gamevice is suing the gaming company for allegedly violating a patent of concepts it used in the Android tablet, the Wikipad, as well as add-on controllers for phones and tables. The company claims the detachable Joy-Con controllers are too similar to the removable controllers it designed.
Gamevice is suing for damages and a ban on Nintendo Switch salese.
The Wikipad's detachable controller concept shares pretty much JUST those three words with the Switch. Unlike the Switch, Wikipad's controller is one enormous piece that attaches to the tablet, and it's a wired connection. Additionally, there is zero detached functionality. There's no possible way this lawsuit will go anywhere. They know it won't result in an in-court victory, I'm sure, so they're probably hoping that Nintendo will settle out of court. But honestly, I don't even think they have any hopes of that either.
"Suing for damages and a ban on Nintendo Switch sales" Oh my, is Gamevice going to be dissapointed with the result. Have patent trolls not learnt a thing after all the Wii/DS lawsuits?
This won't last long. If past lawsuits like this against Nintendo are anything to go by, they show record in high favour for Nintendo. Such as the 3DS patent lawsuit Nintendo won which held a lot more merit than this, in comparison it'll be no sweat getting past this one.
