Nintendo Sued Over Switch's Detachable Controllers - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo is facing a lawsuit over the detachable controllers of the Nintendo Switch, according to Engadget.

Gamevice is suing the gaming company for allegedly violating a patent of concepts it used in the Android tablet, the Wikipad, as well as add-on controllers for phones and tables. The company claims the detachable Joy-Con controllers are too similar to the removable controllers it designed.

Gamevice is suing for damages and a ban on Nintendo Switch salese.

