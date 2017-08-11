Disgaea 5 Complete Sales Top 100,000 Units Worldwide - News

Nippon Ichi Software announced Disgaea 5 Complete for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 100,000 units worldwide.

Disgaea 5 Complete launched on May 3 in Japan, May 23 in North America and May 26 in Europe.

