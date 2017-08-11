Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Dusk Form Lycanroc Trailer and Details Released

/ 616 Views

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer and details for Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon.

Read the details below:

A Unique Look and Attitude

Dusk Form Lycanroc shares some of the aspects of Midday Form, such as a four-legged stance and obedience toward its trusted Trainer. But it’s also like Midnight Form—at the moment it attacks, its eyes turn red! Around its neck are four rocks like those of Midday Form, while the mane on its head matches that of Midnight Form.

Little things don’t shake the tranquil demeanor of Dusk Form Lycanroc, but it has a well of intense fighting spirit hidden within, and as a result, it relishes combat at close quarters. It also tries to use Counter when battles get intense.

A New Battle Formation

The moves that Dusk Form Lycanroc can learn also seem to reflect the characteristics of both Midday and Midnight Forms. Dusk Form Lycanroc learns both Accelerock and Counter—moves favored by Midday Form and Midnight Form Lycanroc, respectively.

Accelerock is a Rock-type physical move that always goes first. In Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon, only Midday Form Lycanroc could learn this move. Midday Form could learn this move when it evolved from Rockruff. Counter is a Fighting-type move that inflicts double the damage received by an opponent’s physical attack. In Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon, Midnight Form Lycanroc learned this move when it evolved from Rockruff.

Dusk Form Lycanroc has the Ability Tough Claws, a different Ability than either Midday Form or Midnight Form. Tough Claws greatly increases the power of moves that make direct contact. A Dusk Form Lycanroc with this Ability would likely favor a different style of battle than Midday Form or Midnight Form.

Get Dusk Form Lycanroc!

Only special Rockruff can evolve into a Dusk Form Lycanroc, and neither this Rockruff nor Dusk Form Lycanroc can be caught in normal gameplay. But you can get a special gift of this Rockruff as an early purchase bonus with Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon. Players will be able to receive a special Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc via Nintendo Network from Friday, November 17, 2017, until Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Evolve this special Rockruff and have an adventure in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon together with your Dusk Form Lycanroc!

You’ll be able to get this Rockruff only for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon. Details on the ways to get this special Rockruff will be announced soon, so keep checking back for more information on it and on the upcoming Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon games, launching November 17 for systems in the Nintendo 3DS family.