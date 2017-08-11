Battle Chasers: Nightwar Animated Intro Released - News

THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate have released the animated intro for Battle Chasers: Nightwar. It feature sa new hero named Alumon the Devil Hunter.



View it below:

Here is an overview ofAlumon the Devil Hunter:

Once a member of a sacred order of monster hunters, Alumon was banished from the order and now operates alone as bounty hunter, taking contracts and doing odd jobs for money, from exorcisms and assassinations if the job requires it (and sometimes even if it doesn’t). Though Alumon possesses the traditional magic and light-based abilities of the Battle Priests of his order, he has taken his study of the dark arts further than most. Many of his spells and abilities call upon dark magic, often bringing harm to himself or others. Meddling with these dark powers has physically changed Alumon, so he is easily recognized by his frost white hair and serpent-like eyes. For that reason, Alumon usually wears a mask.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on October 3.



