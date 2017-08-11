Tales from the Borderlands Director: 'Sales Weren’t Great' - News

/ 2,555 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Telltale Games have generally been a success, however, Tales from the Borderlands did not meet the companies expectation, according to director Nick Herman.

"Sales for Tales from the Borderlands weren’t great," said Herman. "They were decent, it’s not like we were losing money, but compared to something like The Walking Dead, it wasn’t on the same level.

"The mentality was, we’ve got to wrap this season up quick, because we need to move on to some other things, and we’re holding on to staff, and it didn’t — I couldn’t let go, and let the season just end either abruptly or not pay off the things we were setting up."

"About halfway through, we made a deal with the studio that if they let us go on, we would give up like 95% of our staff as long as they let us maintain a skeleton crew," he added. "We had at least one person from every department working on the game. But that’s a very small team for an episode. At a certain point, I think even Pierre had to be pulled off."

Thanks Campo Santo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles