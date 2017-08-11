Overcooked Tops Switch eShop Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 2,301 Views
Overcooked Special Edition topped the Nintendo Switch eShop charts for August 10.
Here is the complete top 20:
1. Overcooked Special Edition
2. Splatoon 2
3. Namco Museum
4. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
5. I Am Setsuna
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Snipperclips
8. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
9. Retro City Rampage DX
10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11. Mighty Gunvolt Burst
12. Kamiko
13. Strikers 1945
14. NBA Playgrounds
15. TumbleSeed
16. Implosion
17. ARMS
18. Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
19. Has-Been Heroes
20. Blaster Master Zero
Thanks NintendoEverything.
Did they fix the supposed performance issues? I haven't really looked at this game other than what I heard through some drama news.
My friend told me this game is awesome in multiplayer.
What can you say except for "People likes cooking games" :-P.
