Overcooked Tops Switch eShop Charts - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Overcooked Special Edition topped the Nintendo Switch eShop charts for August 10.

Here is the complete top 20:

1. Overcooked Special Edition

2. Splatoon 2

3. Namco Museum

4. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

5. I Am Setsuna

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Snipperclips

8. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

9. Retro City Rampage DX

10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

11. Mighty Gunvolt Burst

12. Kamiko

13. Strikers 1945

14. NBA Playgrounds

15. TumbleSeed

16. Implosion

17. ARMS

18. Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star

19. Has-Been Heroes

20. Blaster Master Zero

