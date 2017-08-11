Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for PS4, Xbox One Release Date Revealed - News

Capcom announced Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 3 in North America and Europe.

Based in an epic fantasy setting, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen combines exhilarating and deep combat with the freedom to explore and interact in this rich and detailed world. Choose between nine different classes and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These allies fight independently, develop alongside your character, and can be shared or borrowed online in exchange for treasure, tips and more. This version contains the original Dragon’s Dogma along with all additional content from its expansion Dark Arisen, including the Bitterblack Isle area, filled with challenging new enemies and quests, and additional high level weapons and armour sets.

