Sonic Mania Opening Animation Released - News

Sega has released the opening animation for Sonic Mania. It is animated and directed by Tyson Hesse, featuring custom music by Hyper Potions.

Here is an overview of the game:

Play as Sonic, Tails, & Knuckles as you race through all-new Zones and fully re-imagined classics, each filled with exciting surprises and powerful bosses. Harness Sonic’s new Drop Dash, Tails’ flight, and Knuckles’ climbing abilities to overcome the evil Dr. Eggman’s robots. Discover a myriad of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets! This all-new experience celebrates the best of Classic Sonic, pushing the envelope forward with stunning 60 FPS gameplay and pixel-perfect physics. Welcome to the next level for the world’s fastest blue hedgehog. Welcome to Sonic Mania.

Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.

