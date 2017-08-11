Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on September 26 - News

Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on September 26.





It includes the latest gameplay update, graphical enhancements, the ability to play Mods for free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons.

Bethesda will release a limited quantity of the Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions for $99.99 also on September 26.

