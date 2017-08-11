Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on September 26 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 2,419 Views
Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on September 26.
It includes the latest gameplay update, graphical enhancements, the ability to play Mods for free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons.
Bethesda will release a limited quantity of the Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions for $99.99 also on September 26.
Great cover design.
Sean Bean lasted longer in GOT than excitement about this game.
I've been waiting for this for a long time.
Er... a year too late. Game came out in 2015, the base game is now worth at most £10 and you can get the season pass for £20 on PSN. Unless this is £25 total, not worth it.
I gave up waiting on this to come out and bought Fallout 4 four months ago...I want a do over.
"Disappointment of the Year" more like.
