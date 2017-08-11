Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a gameplay trailer Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Here is an overview of the game:

See a new side of Karnaca as Death of the Outsider takes you through its gritty underbelly. Investigate mysterious cults, infiltrate underground fight clubs, and even pull off a bank heist as you search for a way to do the impossible: kill a god. Playing as a new assassin, you’ll have access to slew of powerful new supernatural abilities, weapons and gadgets, all of which are designed to help you cut a bloody swath through Karnaca and leave your mark on the history. Or perhaps you’ll choose to be merciful and use your skills to slip unnoticed through the world. In true Arkane fashion, the intricately designed levels allow for a wide array of playstyles, with branching paths and heavy choices that will greatly affect the outcome of your mission.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 15.



