Etrian Odyssey V Launches in North America on October 17

Atlus announced Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America on October 17.

View the latest trailer below:





Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth will launch in Europe this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

