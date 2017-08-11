19 Titles Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - LEGO Batman 3, Tearaway Unfolded - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 19 new PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The lineup now has over 500 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation games that are playable on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Here is the list of games:

Back to Bed

Blazerush

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Goosebumps: The Game

Farming Simulator 15

Fluster Cluck

Ironcast

Jumpjet Rex

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Legend of Kay

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2

Pure Chess

Tearaway Unfolded

Q*Bert Rebooted

Velocibox

Here are the most popular games on the service in July:

Red Dead Redemption

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

Mafia 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Payday 2

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

God of War 3: Remastered

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

NBA 2K14

