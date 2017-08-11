19 Titles Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - LEGO Batman 3, Tearaway Unfolded - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 2,468 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 19 new PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The lineup now has over 500 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation games that are playable on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
Here is the list of games:
- Back to Bed
- Blazerush
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Farming Simulator 15
- Fluster Cluck
- Ironcast
- Jumpjet Rex
- Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Legend of Kay
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2
- Pure Chess
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Q*Bert Rebooted
- Velocibox
- Red Dead Redemption
- WWE 2K16
- Mortal Kombat
- Mafia 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Payday 2
- Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected
- God of War 3: Remastered
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- NBA 2K14
with ps4 games being added even more im curious if the xisting PS3 games that have PS4 versions will be replaced with the PS4 version such as the last of us. I think that should be one of their aims; gets the best version of a game onto the service.
