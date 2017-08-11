Super Meat Boy Coming to Switch - News

posted 13 hours ago

Team Meat announced Super Meat Boy is coming to the Nintendo Switch. No other information was release.



Oh by the way... pic.twitter.com/Wfg1diDSTa — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) August 9, 2017

Super Meat Boy is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC and Android.

