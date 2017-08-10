PS4 5.0 Update Details Released - News

Details on the upcoming 5.0 update for the PlayStation 4 have been released.

Here is the list of what is new in the update:

PlayStation 4 Pro owners can stream via Twitch in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The system’s master and sub account systems has been overhauled. New family accounts an feature multiple adult accounts in a single family, able to act in a parent / guardian role and set parental controls on a per-account basis, allowing each sub account different communications, content-viewing, and spending limit privileges. Requests can also be sent to adult accounts on other PlayStation 4s to join the same family.

Players can follow any user.

Notifications have been added to the Quick Menu. Uploads and downloads status can also be checked here.

Push notifications for events.

Spectator comments on screen while broadcasting in virtual reality mode.

Broadcasts can be linked to a PlayStation Community.

Language support for Czech, Thai, Greek, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Romanian and Hungarian.

Behind-the-scenes support for bundle and compilation discs, with or without add-ons, and discs which support games and add-ons (such as a “Game of the Year Edition”), which do not require developers rework any code.

