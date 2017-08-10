Megaton Rainfall for PS4, PSVR Release Date Revealed - News

Pentadimensional Games announced Megaton Rainfall will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR on September 26. It will also launch on Windows PC via Steam at a later date.



View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Become an indestructible interdimensional superbeing in this first-person superhero game. With immense destructive power and supersonic flying capabilities, your mission is to save Earth from an alien invasion. Be careful though – you are so powerful you can destroy entire skyscrapers (unintentionally) when you miss your otherworldly target…

Features:

Unprecedented freedom of movement – Accelerate from 0 to mach 10 in 5 seconds, fly around a real-size-Earth, get out of the atmosphere, the solar system and even the Milky Way in less than 1 minute from any location.

– Accelerate from 0 to mach 10 in 5 seconds, fly around a real-size-Earth, get out of the atmosphere, the solar system and even the Milky Way in less than 1 minute from any location. Unprecedented scale of destruction – You can destroy entire skyscrapers (unintentionally) when you miss your target… Just like the aliens, if you let them to do so.

– You can destroy entire skyscrapers (unintentionally) when you miss your target… Just like the aliens, if you let them to do so. Highly adaptive soundtrack – Reacting to every bit of the action.

– Reacting to every bit of the action. Innovative visual effects – Featuring procedural real time exploding/slicing/collapsing of buildings, and an Universe-scale rendering engine.

– Featuring procedural real time exploding/slicing/collapsing of buildings, and an Universe-scale rendering engine. VR compatibility – For even greater immersion. PC Platform(s) to be announced.

