Happy Dungeons for PS4 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Toylogic announced the PlayStation 4 version of the free-to-play action RPG, Happy Wars, will launch on September 7 in Japan and September 12 in North America and Europe.

View the release date trailer below:





Happy Jewels will be given away depending on the number of people who do early pre-registration:

5,000 registered – 100 Happy Jewels

10,000 registered – 200 Happy Jewels

15,000 registered – 300 Happy Jewels

20,000 registered – 400 Happy Jewels

25,000 registered – 500 Happy Jewels

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles