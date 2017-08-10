Rez Infinite Out Now on PC - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Rez Infinite is available now for Windows PC via Steam and the Oculus Rift. It is discounted by 20 percent to $19.99 until August 16.

Here is an overview of the game:

One of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time finally comes to PC, and in style: Experience 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia as you blast through waves of enemies and giant transforming bosses, with colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of Rez’s legendary techno soundtrack.

Whether you choose to play in standard desktop mode or opt for the full immersion of playing in VR, Rez Infinite must be seen—and heard—to be believed.

Features:

The Ultimate Package – Fully remastered classic Rez levels Areas 1 through 5, and an all-new free-flying experience in Area X.

– Fully remastered classic Rez levels Areas 1 through 5, and an all-new free-flying experience in Area X. Highest Res Rez – Unrestricted resolution and up to double the texture resolution of any previous version of Rez makes for razor-sharp visuals.

– Unrestricted resolution and up to double the texture resolution of any previous version of Rez makes for razor-sharp visuals. Enhanced Soundscapes – Full 3D audio for Rez‘s incredible music and sound effects.

– Full 3D audio for Rez‘s incredible music and sound effects. VR Optional – The entire game is playable on your desktop, or in full VR with your HTC VIVE or Oculus Rift headset and accompanying controllers (standard gamepads, Vive Controllers, and Oculus Remote and Touch controllers are all supported).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles