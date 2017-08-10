Pankapu Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC in September, Later on Switch - News

Too Kind Studio announced Pankapu will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 20, and at a later date on the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pankapu is a colorful action platformer in which you can transform freely from Warrior to Archer or Mage. Switch wisely between your three Aegis and master them in order to fulfill your destiny and defeat Gangreyn, the Prince of Nightmares. After the release of its Prologue in September 2016, Pankapu is back with its last opus: The Last Aegis. The full game will be released on consoles and Steam in September 2017 with a new Aegis to switch to: the Mage. Release date and more info to be unveiled at the booth.

Features:

Action / Platformer in 2D, told like a tale.

Two parallel stories, between dreams and reality.

Three Aegis, acting like jobs, switchable in real time

Infuse your weapons with the power of dreams.

Poetic soundtrack composed by Ganaé and Hiroki Kikuta (Secret Of Mana).

