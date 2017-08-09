Dragon Quest XI Remains at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week on sale, according to Media Create for the week ending August 6. The 3DS version sold 300,714 units, while the PS4 version sold 200,798 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 61,933 units. The 3DS sold 60,889 units, the PS4 sold 52,939 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,773 units. The Wii U sold 158 units, the PS3 sold 96 units and the Xbox One sold 90 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 300,714 (1,456,601) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 200,798 (1,151,113) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 74,235 (827,646) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 69,848 (New) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SIE, 08/03/17) – 30,384 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,764 (615,633) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 12,699 (108,057) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 1&2 Limited Edition (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 9,651 (New) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 8,493 (107,887) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,472 (189,417) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,304 (554,123) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 34,107 (5,197) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,321 (3,304,705) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,293 (212,998) [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 4,217 (132,188) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 3,948 (153,086) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,297 (1,187,447) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 2,852 (372,514) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,832 (2,799,235) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,711 (1,069,884)

