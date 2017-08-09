NBA 2K18 Trailer Released - News

2K Games has released the first trailer for NBA 2K18, titled The Art Behind.

NBA 2K18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC worldwide on September 19.

