Spotify Launches on Xbox One - News

The music streaming service, Spotify, is available now on the Xbox One in 34 countries, announced Microsoft.

"Just download the Spotify app from the Xbox Store to choose your personalized gaming experience," said Microsoft's Larry Hyrb. "You can choose from your saved music, search the full Spotify catalog of 30 million tracks, or browse the pre-curated gaming playlists in the ‘Gaming’ hub."

