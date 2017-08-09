Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney coming to 3DS eShop in November

/ 188 Views

Capcom announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is coming to Nintendo 3DS eShop in November for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is coming to Nintendo 3DS complete with upgraded visuals. Originally released on Nintendo DS in 2008, this entry’s debut on Nintendo 3DS means that all six of the mainline Ace Attorney titles can be experienced on the platform. This fourth game in the series covers the adventures of Apollo Justice as a rookie defense attorney.

Forensic investigation techniques play a vital part in analyzing the evidence to help solve some of the game’s mysteries. Utilizing the features of the Nintendo 3DS, players can dust some crime scenes to search for fingerprints and also examine certain objects in a full 360 degrees to uncover hidden evidence. This Nintendo 3DS release also includes text skip options and the Japanese version of the game, allowing players to switch between the Japanese and English editions.

Court will be in session this November when Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will be available to download on the Nintendo eShop.