Brawlout Coming to Switch in Late 2017 - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Angry Mob Games announced the Super Smash Bros.-inspired fighting game, Brawlout, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2017.

View the Switch trailer below:





The game is currently available in Early Access on Windows PC. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are also in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

