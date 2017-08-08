Sonic Mania Competition Mode Unveiled - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sega in a new gameplay video announced Sonic Mania will be getting a Competition Mode.

In Competition Mode, winners are determined by clear time, score, number of items acquired, number of rings acquired when clearing a level, and total number of rings acquired throughout the level. Players are able to adjust the rules.



View the gameplay video below:

Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.

