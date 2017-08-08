New 3DS XL Samus Edition Announced - News

/ 473 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition. It will launch alongside Metroid: Samus Returns at select retailers on September 15 for $199 in North America, Europe, and Japan.



Samus Edition New Nintendo #3DS XL hardware arrives 9/15 at select retailers, just in time for #Metroid: Samus Returns! pic.twitter.com/3OTcwMvAAL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2017

It does not include a copy of the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles