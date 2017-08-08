Brawlout Announced for Nintendo Switch, Guest Character Revealed - NewsEvan Norris, posted 3 hours ago / 725 Views
The platform fighter Brawlout is on its way to Nintendo Switch, Angry Mob Games announced today. The studio also revealed a new guest brawler: Hyper Light Drifter, from the indie action game of the same name.
Brawlout, which debuted on Steam in April, is a party fighting game with local and online matches for up to four players. It will arrive on Switch during the holiday season. XOne and PS4 versions are also coming soon.
The game's newest playable character, Hyper Light Drifter, will be available for Steam players starting today. "We love indie games; one of the first, and most iconic, characters that came to mind was Hyper Light Drifter," said Bogdan Iliesiu, CEO of Angry Mob Games. "He fit into the Brawlout universe perfectly, as he is already built for the type of battle we see in the game."
This looks a lot like Smash - which is a good thing if they do it well. Looking forward to it.
I get upset when I see games emulate Smash so well. Like, why couldn't All-Stars Battle Royale be this good?
Oh snap. Smash is done.
Never of this Smash-like game before... might be worth checking out!
4 Comments