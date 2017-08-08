Final Fantasy XIV Tops 10 million Players Worldwide - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV has surpassed 10 million cumulative Players worldwide.

The figure does include free trail accounts and follows the release of the latest expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, as well as the game's annual Moonfire Faire seasonal event.





The expansion adds new locations, a new storyline, two new playable jobs, and an increased level cap.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



