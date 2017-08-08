Winning Post 8 2017 and Champion Jockey Special Switch Versions trailers Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released trailers for the Nintendo Switch versions of Winning Post 8 2017 and Champion Jockey Special.

View the Winning Post 8 2017 trailer below:





View the Champion Jockey Special trailer below:





Winning Post 8 2017 and Champion Jockey Special will both launch in Japan on September 14.

