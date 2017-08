Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hackers Memory Launching December 14th in Japan - News

Following an announcement earlier this year, Bandai Namco Games have officially revealed that Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory will be launching in Japan on December 14th. The title will be priced at ¥6,800 on the PS4 and ¥5,700 on Vita.

The game is scheduled for a western release in early 2018.

