Severed Now Available on Nintendo Switch - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Drinkbox Studios have announced that their 2016 PlayStation Vita title Severed - a first-person, touch-based dungeon-crawler - has been given a surprise release on Nintendo Switch today.

The game is priced at $14.99/€14.99/£13.49. You can check out our review of the Vita version of the game here.

Thanks, Gematsu.

More Articles