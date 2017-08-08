Atelier Liddy & Souer: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting Announced for PS4/Vita/Switch - News

Following a teaser announcement in June, Gust have officially revealed the platforms for their upcoming Atelier RPG as PS4, Vita, and Switch. This marks the first time an Atelier game will have been made available on the Nintendo Switch.

This will be the third entry in the sub-series of Mysterious titles, which began with Atelier Sophie in 2015. Atelier Liddy & Souer will follow two sisters who run an atelier in Melveille and discover that one of their paintings has a new world inside of it.

The game is targeting a winter release in Japan.

