For Honor Free to Play This Weekend - News

Ubisoft announced For Honor will be free to play this week for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The free weekend starts on Thursday, August 10 at 12:01am PDT for the PS4 and Xbox One and at 10am PDT for Windows PC. It ends on Sunday, August 13 at 4:59pm PDT on the PS4 and Xbox One and at 1pm PDT on Windows PC.

PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Live Gold are required.

