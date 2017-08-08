The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 1.3.1 Update Available Now - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released the 1.3.1 update for the Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Here are the patch notes:

We have fixed the issue in Pack 1: The Master Trials of the Expansion Pass, in which defeating certain enemies for Kilton was not counted toward completion when playing in Master Mode.

In-game items can now be obtained from launching the software from certain articles distributed through a new News channel (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Tips from the Wild”) which can be accessed through News on the Home menu. This channel is expected to open on August 9, 2017. Depending on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.

Various fixes to improve gameplay.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

